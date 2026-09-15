RBI files Bombay High Court caveat on Tata Sons listing

Tata Sons is under strict rules as a major financial player, with total assets of ₹2.01 lakh crore.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which owns an 18.37% stake in Tata Sons, wants the company listed to unlock value.

But Tata Trusts, holding a majority stake, isn't on board and is exploring a mutually acceptable solution with the Shapoorji Pallonji Group for monetisation of its stake rather than taking the holding company public.

The RBI's move shows it wants to keep regulatory oversight front and center while this high-stakes debate plays out.