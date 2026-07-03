RBI fines Bank of Baroda 63.6L for interest, KYC lapses Business Jul 03, 2026

Bank of Baroda just got hit with a ₹63.6 lakh penalty from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The RBI found the bank had charged some customers higher interest rates than promised and was slow to update KYC details in the central registry.

This announcement came on July 3, 2026, after a detailed inspection of the bank's operations.