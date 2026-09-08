RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says fintech transforming India's banking access
Business
Fintech is shaking up India's financial scene in a big way.
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra shared at the Global Fintech Fest that thanks to tools like UPI, Aadhaar, and Jan Dhan, even people in remote areas now have easy access to banking.
These digital platforms are making money matters faster and more efficient for everyone.
Fintech enables affordable small business loans
Malhotra pointed out that fintech isn't just about convenience: it's also helping small businesses get affordable loans through new ways of lending and account aggregators.
The RBI is teaming up with startups in sandboxes and its Innovation Hub to keep these changes safe, smart, and responsible.
Plus, cool upgrades like quicker account openings and AI-powered fraud checks are making banking smoother for all.