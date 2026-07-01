RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra signals possible 4% inflation target review

Malhotra notes 3.93% inflation 7.8% growth

Malhotra isn't expecting any sudden hikes to the inflation target but suggested it could be adjusted gradually to match what other advanced economies are doing.

For now, India's retail inflation was a cool 3.93% in May (so under the current goal) and the economy grew a solid 7.8% year over year in the quarter ended March.

Even if prices rise a bit soon, he sounded confident that India can keep growing strong within these limits.