RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra warns fintechs trust must underpin innovation

Malhotra highlighted how India's fintech scene has grown, with milestones like 570 million Jan Dhan accounts and 280 billion digital transactions last year.

But he pointed out that there are still people who remain outside the formal financial system, urging fintechs to use tech like tokenization for inclusion and take cybersecurity seriously.

He also announced the recognition of the United Fintech Forum as the second self-regulatory organization (SRO) for the fintech sector.