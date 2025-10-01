Next Article
RBI holds repo rate at 5.5%, announces fresh lending measures
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just announced it's holding the repo rate at 5.5%—but that's not all.
The central bank is bringing in fresh steps to make borrowing easier: banks can now help fund company takeovers, lend more freely against listed debt, and offer microfinance loans for top-notch infrastructure with less risk on their books.
What does this mean for you?
These changes are designed to make credit more accessible and affordable—think smoother funding for big projects and local businesses.
Plus, the RBI is looking at licensing new urban cooperative banks and updating insurance rules for banks.
All this aims to support economic growth and financial inclusion, so more people (and ideas) get a fair shot at success.