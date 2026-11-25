RBI increases domestic gold holdings as foreign holdings fall
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has boosted its gold stash at home from 680.05 tons to 740.13 tons between March and September 2026.
This shift comes as central banks worldwide rethink where they keep their gold, thanks to rising geopolitical tensions.
At the same time, RBI moved some of its gold back from overseas, dropping foreign-held reserves from 197.67 tons to 140.39 tons.
Germany and Netherlands reassess gold storage
India isn't alone: countries like Germany and the Netherlands are reassessing where they store their gold amid geopolitical uncertainty.
Even though the RBI's domestic gold pile grew, its share in India's total foreign exchange reserves actually slipped from nearly 17% to just over 14%, mostly because global gold prices took a hit as the US dollar got stronger.
As of 13 November, RBI's gold was worth $98.61 billion out of $705.34 billion in total foreign exchange reserves, a reminder that in uncertain times, countries still see gold as a safe bet.