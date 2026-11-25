The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has boosted its gold stash at home from 680.05 tons to 740.13 tons between March and September 2026.

This shift comes as central banks worldwide rethink where they keep their gold, thanks to rising geopolitical tensions.

At the same time, RBI moved some of its gold back from overseas, dropping foreign-held reserves from 197.67 tons to 140.39 tons.