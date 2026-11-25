RBI: Indians invested over $2 billion abroad in H1 FY27
Indians are investing more globally: over $2 billion went into foreign markets in just the first half of FY27, says the RBI.
September alone saw a big jump, with $336.3 million put into overseas stocks and bonds, a 30.6% rise from last year.
This keeps up the momentum from FY26, when total foreign investments reached $2.6 billion.
Indians use Groww for US equities
With Indian and US stock markets shifting, more people are using platforms like Groww to try their luck abroad, especially in US equities.
Outward remittances are also up: spending on foreign travel jumped 18.6% to $1.9 billion last September, and money sent for education abroad surged 28% to $855.28 million.
Plus, the rupee has gotten stronger against the dollar lately, making international moves even more appealing for Indian investors.