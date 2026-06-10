RBI: India's outward FDI commitments fall 49% to $4.49 billion
India's investments abroad took a big hit last month, with outward FDI commitments dropping 49% from April to $4.49 billion, says the Reserve Bank of India.
The main reason? Indian companies cut back on equity investments, loans, and guarantees.
Still, if you compare to last year, overall commitments were actually up by about 35%.
Equity down 65% loans halved
Equity investments overseas plunged nearly 65%, and loans were sliced by one-half compared to April.
Guarantees (usually the biggest chunk) also dropped but were much higher than last May 2025.
Even with the slowdown, some big names like Indovida India ($673 million), Tata International ($130 million), and ONGC Videsh Rovuma ($31 million) kept investing abroad, showing Indian firms aren't giving up on their global ambitions just yet.