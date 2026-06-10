RBI: India's outward FDI commitments fall 49% to $4.49 billion

Equity down 65% loans halved

Equity investments overseas plunged nearly 65%, and loans were sliced by one-half compared to April.

Guarantees (usually the biggest chunk) also dropped but were much higher than last May 2025.

Even with the slowdown, some big names like Indovida India ($673 million), Tata International ($130 million), and ONGC Videsh Rovuma ($31 million) kept investing abroad, showing Indian firms aren't giving up on their global ambitions just yet.