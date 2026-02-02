RBI intervenes to prevent rupee from falling below 92/$ mark

A weaker rupee can make imports more expensive and push up import bills. By defending the 92 mark, RBI sought to prevent the rupee from falling further and to smooth volatility.

Foreign investors pulled $4 billion out of Indian stocks in January 2026, while companies needed more dollars too.

To manage this pressure, RBI has already sold dollars in spot and non-deliverable forward markets—moves that also boosted government funds and helped ease some fiscal worries.