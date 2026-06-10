RBI invites feedback by July 1 on banks' counterparty risk

Draft details margins netting options disclosures

The draft tweaks spell out how banks should manage credit risk in both trading and regular banking activities.

There are clearer rules for things like margin agreements, netting sets (basically grouping deals together), and what banks can do as clearing members for transactions where a bank acts as a clearing member of SEBI-recognised stock exchanges in the equity derivatives and commodity derivatives segments.

The RBI also wants better guidance on handling option premiums, computing effective notional for options, and more detailed disclosure templates, all aimed at making things more transparent and up-to-date.