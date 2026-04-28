RBI issues capital rules to match borrower risk April 2027

Eligible loans receive 75% risk weight

Loans to individuals and small businesses (with turnover up to ₹500 crore and exposure up to ₹10 crore) can now get a 75% risk weight, but only if they meet certain criteria: think home, education, or small business loans.

Unsecured personal loans and overdue credit card bills won't get this benefit and will face stricter terms.

For housing loans, the new rules link charges to your loan-to-value ratio; basically, the more you borrow compared to your property value (or if you have multiple housing loans), the higher your charges could be.

On the bright side: pay off your credit card by the due date, and banks face lower capital requirements, which could mean better deals for responsible spenders down the line.