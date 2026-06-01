RBI issues draft rules to ease banks' derivatives risk management Business Jun 11, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is rolling out draft rules to make it easier for banks to measure and manage the risks when they trade derivatives, those complex financial contracts you hear about in finance news.

The new guidelines are open for public feedback until July 1, 2026, and will kick in from April 1, 2027.

This move is all about keeping Indian banking practices in sync with global standards.