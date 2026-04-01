RBI keeps April 2027 ECL deadline and issues transition guidelines Business Apr 28, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) isn't budging on its April 2027 deadline for banks to roll out the new expected credit loss (ECL) model, even though banks wanted more time.

This change means banks will have to spot risky loans earlier, moving from a proactive approach to being more proactive about bad loans.

The RBI has also laid out a transition plan and clear guidelines to help banks adjust.