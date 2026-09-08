RBI launches 3 nationwide surveys for Oct 7 monetary policy
Business
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just kicked off three nationwide surveys to get a real sense of what people think about rising prices and the overall economy, both in cities and rural and semi-urban areas.
The results will help shape RBI's next big bi-monthly monetary policy announcement on October 7, so your opinions could actually influence some major decisions.
Surveys probe prices jobs and finances
One survey asks city households how they expect prices to move in their daily lives, while another checks how confident urban folks feel about jobs, income, and spending.
For rural and semi-urban areas, there's a special survey looking at what people think now (and a year from now) about jobs, prices, and their financial situation.