RBI lets AD-1 banks partner with nonbanks for overseas payments

Banks must show fees and rates

AD-1 banks must now show you the total estimated cost, breaking down all fees and exchange rates, right on their payment platforms.

Your money will go straight from your account to whoever you're sending it to overseas (no middlemen in India).

Plus, banks have to keep your funds safe from insolvency risks and share details about their partners and data policies online.

With Indians spending over $15 billion on foreign travel between April 2025 and February 2026, these changes aim to make sending money out of the country smoother and safer for everyone.