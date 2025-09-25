RBI mandates 2FA for all digital payments: Here's what changes

What you need to know

Every transaction will need two different ways to confirm your identity—at least one must be unique to that specific payment.

If banks or payment providers don't follow these rules and something goes wrong, they'll have to compensate you for any fraud losses.

You'll also get some flexibility: you can pick how you want to authenticate—think passwords, hardware tokens, or even fingerprint scans.

By October 2026, extra checks will roll out for certain international payments too, for certain international online transactions.