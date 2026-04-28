RBI mandates expected credit loss model including small finance banks Business Apr 28, 2026

Big change alert: The RBI now wants banks, including small finance banks, but excluding payments banks, local area banks, and regional rural banks to start using an expected credit loss model from April 1, 2027.

Instead of waiting for loans to go bad, banks will have to use data and math to predict which loans might fail, and set aside money in advance.

The goal? Spot risks early and keep the banking system safer for everyone.