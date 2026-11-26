The RBI's intervention activity has changed significantly, indicating reduced market pressure.

According to IDFC First Bank chief economist Gaura Sengupta, net dollar sales by the central bank were $48 billion between September 11 and October 15.

However, this number dropped to just $6.4 billion between October 15 and November 13.

"The RBI measures will only cap the depreciation pressure," Sengupta said, while adding that "the change in sentiment will ensure that it appreciates."