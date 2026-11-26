How INR recovered from 96.96 to 92.24 against USD
What's the story
The Indian rupee has staged a remarkable recovery, rising nearly 5% from its all-time low of 96.96 in May. On November 25, the currency closed at 92.24 against the dollar, marking its biggest level in nearly nine months. The recovery is largely attributed to a combination of measures by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and softer commodity prices, particularly crude oil.
Market pressure
Notable shift in RBI's intervention activity
The RBI's intervention activity has changed significantly, indicating reduced market pressure.
According to IDFC First Bank chief economist Gaura Sengupta, net dollar sales by the central bank were $48 billion between September 11 and October 15.
However, this number dropped to just $6.4 billion between October 15 and November 13.
"The RBI measures will only cap the depreciation pressure," Sengupta said, while adding that "the change in sentiment will ensure that it appreciates."
Regulatory changes
Closure of special FCNR(B) swap window
The RBI's special Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) swap window was closed on September 11, cutting off a key dollar supply source for the domestic market.
The central bank also reduced the limit for foreign exchange derivative transactions without an underlying exposure from $100 million to just $5 million.
These measures were aimed at curbing large speculative positions that could further fuel dollar demand and volatility amid rupee pressure.
Risk management
Introduction of Foreign Exchange Risk Reserve
The RBI also introduced the Foreign Exchange Risk Reserve (FERR), mandating banks to maintain a reserve equivalent to 20% of the rupee value of certain derivative contracts.
This move increases the cost of carrying such positions and could affect pricing of forex products for clients, impacting importer hedging demand.
Sengupta noted these measures have reduced dollar purchases by importers, aiming to curb additional demand from excessive or premature hedging rather than blocking legitimate protection against currency movements.
Market management
Separate dollar procurement window for OMCs
The RBI also set up a separate dollar procurement window for three public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs).
Designated banks source dollars from the market and supply them to these firms, instead of letting them place large purchase orders in the spot market.
This arrangement helps manage demand and reduce sharp intraday spikes, lowering the risk of temporary dollar scarcity that could force RBI intervention to contain volatility.
Investment shift
Reversal in foreign portfolio flows
The reduction in dollar demand has been matched by a sharp reversal in foreign portfolio flows.
According to NSDL data, FPIs were net sellers of Indian equities worth ₹348.43 billion in October but invested a net ₹1.42 trillion through November 25.
This return of foreign investors has improved dollar supply and supported the rupee's recovery amid improved global risk appetite, and reduced concerns over US-Iran tensions escalation.
Import relief
Brent crude prices ease reducing import bill pressure
Brent crude prices, which had surged to nearly $118 a barrel on October 30 amid US-Iran war escalation, have eased.
The decline offers relief to India, a major oil importer, by lowering dollar requirements of oil companies and easing pressure on the import bill.
The RBI could allow the rupee to remain strong given comfort around forex reserves.
However, some regulatory tightening may need reversal for balanced hedging market restoration.