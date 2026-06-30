RBI names AI-powered cyberattacks biggest threat to India's financial system

RBI warns AI cyberattacks, vendor dependence

The RBI warned that AI-driven hacks could cause major service disruptions, leak sensitive data, and even shut down payment systems, making people lose trust in their banks.

The report also pointed out that about 93% of respondents said they were partially or substantially dependent on external vendors for cybersecurity functions, which only adds to the risk.

While many banks are working on better cybersecurity, the RBI says there is still a lot of work to do to keep up with smarter attacks.