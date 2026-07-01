RBI names Ravi Shankar ED for statistics and information management
Business
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just named Ravi Shankar its new executive director, starting July 1, 2026.
He will be heading up the Department of Statistics and Information Management, a space he already knows well from his time as adviser in charge.
The announcement was made Wednesday.
Ravi Shankar 30 years at RBI
With over 30 years at RBI, Shankar has worked across everything from banking statistics to government securities and debt management.
He has also been part of key committees shaping economic policy and data strategy.
The RBI noted his extensive experience and committee work in relation to the department.