RBI names Unified Fintech Forum as India's 2nd fintech self-regulator
Big news for India's fintech scene: The Reserve Bank of India just named the Unified Fintech Forum (UFF) as a self-regulatory organization for the sector.
Announced today, UFF is now the second group to get this nod after FACE in 2024.
This move is all about keeping things fair, transparent, and ethical as fintech keeps booming.
Unified Fintech Forum counts 118 members
UFF started out as the Digital Lenders Association of India and now counts 118 members as of end June this year, including Paytm, Navi Finserv, Lendingkart, and TransUnion CIBIL.
Leading the charge are Manish Lunia, cofounder of FlexiLoans, as president and Upasana Taku, cofounder and executive director of MobiKwik, as vice president of UFF's executive committee.
With RBI's recognition, UFF will help set standards and resolve disputes so fintech stays responsible and innovative.