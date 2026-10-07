RBI greenlights interoperability between account aggregators: How it helps you
What's the story
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a major step toward simplifying the sharing of financial information among consumers. The central bank has permitted inter-operability among different Account Aggregators (AA), making it easier for users to share their financial data with banks, lenders, and other financial institutions. This move is expected to create a more connected system for sharing such data across various platforms.
Digital platforms
What are Account Aggregators?
Account Aggregators, or AAs, are digital platforms that let users share their financial information with a financial institution.
This could include bank account statements, mutual fund holdings, insurance details and other financial records.
However, this sharing is done only with the customer's consent.
The RBI's recent decision is aimed at making this process more seamless for customers.
Policy clarification
Announcement made during monetary policy update
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced the new policy while unveiling the central bank's latest monetary policy decisions.
He said, "First, we are allowing the interoperability. There are a number of account aggregators. We are now allowing the interoperability amongst these NBFC account aggregators."
The statement highlights how this move is aimed at enhancing connectivity in India's financial data-sharing ecosystem.
System integration
How does this change things for customers?
The RBI's decision to allow interoperability among different AAs is a major step toward creating a more integrated system for sharing financial data.
It means that if you use one AA and your bank uses another, the two can work together without you having to create a separate account or switch platforms.
This is similar to how Unified Payments Interface (UPI) works, allowing seamless transactions across different banking apps.
Data protection
Customer consent remains crucial
Despite the increased interoperability, customer consent remains a key part of the Account Aggregator framework.
The system is designed to share financial information only when authorized by the customer.
So, if you want to share your bank statements with a lender, you'd have to give permission for that specific data sharing.
Just because two AAs are interoperable doesn't mean either platform can access your financial information without consent.