RBI opens dollar window to steady rupee may help students

Financial experts are reminding students and families not to get too comfortable with the current exchange rate.

Ankit Mehra, Co-founder and CEO of GyanDhan, suggests preparing for different currency scenarios so you're not caught by surprise later.

Prashant Bhonsle, Founder and CEO of Kuhoo Finance, adds that it's important to look at your full education budget, including living expenses, not just tuition or today's rates.

Keeping an eye on global trends and having a backup plan is still key.