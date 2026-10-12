RBI opens dollar window to steady rupee may help students
Good news if you're planning to study overseas: the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just took steps to steady the rupee, which might help keep your tuition and living costs in check.
On October 12, 2026, the rupee got a boost after RBI set up a special dollar-supply window for three state-run oil companies and tightened rules for certain foreign-exchange derivative transactions, basically trying to stop wild swings in exchange rates that can catch students off guard.
Experts urge planning for currency scenarios
Financial experts are reminding students and families not to get too comfortable with the current exchange rate.
Ankit Mehra, Co-founder and CEO of GyanDhan, suggests preparing for different currency scenarios so you're not caught by surprise later.
Prashant Bhonsle, Founder and CEO of Kuhoo Finance, adds that it's important to look at your full education budget, including living expenses, not just tuition or today's rates.
Keeping an eye on global trends and having a backup plan is still key.