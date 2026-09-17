RBI pressure on Tata Sons to go public sparks split
Business
Tata Sons, the company behind all things Tata, is under pressure from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to go public.
But this move has sparked a split: Tata Trusts and Noel Tata want to keep things private to stick with their original mission of serving the nation, not just chasing profits.
The debate is heating up as everyone tries to figure out what is best for the group's future.
Shapoorji Pallonji backs 55,000 cr listing
While some shareholders, especially the Shapoorji Pallonji Group (with an 18% stake), are all for a public listing because it could bring in over ₹55,000 crore and boost Tata Sons's value significantly, others worry it will change what Tata stands for.
Now, Tata Sons has to balance RBI's rules with its own values and find a solution that works for everyone.