RBI raises $72.8B via USD-INR swaps, $65.4B from nonresident Indians

Thanks to this surge, the RBI is closing the FCNR(B) window early, now ending August 31 instead of September 30.

After the new deadline was announced, deposits spiked by $13.1 billion in just eight days as NRIs hurried to make the most of it.

Nomura even thinks total foreign exchange inflows could hit $90-100 billion, showing strong NRIs' trust in India's banking system right now.