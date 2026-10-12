RBI raises daily minimum CRR to 99% for scheduled banks
Business
Big update from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI):
Starting October 16, scheduled banks will need to keep 99% of their prescribed CRR on each day of the reporting fortnight, up from the current 90%.
This follows a review of prevailing liquidity conditions and will reduce banks' flexibility in managing daily cash reserves.
Banks must sharpen daily cash management
With less wiggle room on daily reserves, banks have to be sharper with how they manage cash.
The overall cash reserve ratio (CRR) hasn't changed, just the daily minimum.
The RBI has tightened the minimum daily CRR maintenance requirement to 99%, while the fortnightly average CRR requirement remains unchanged.