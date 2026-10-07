RBI raises FY27 growth forecast to 7.1% from 6.7%

The RBI has revised its growth estimates for the second and third quarters of FY27.

The Q2FY27 estimate has been raised to 7.2% from an earlier 6.4%, while the Q3FY27 projection is now at 6.9%, up from a previous estimate of 6.5%.

However, for Q1FY28, the central bank has lowered its growth estimate slightly to 7.1% from an earlier forecast of 7.3%.