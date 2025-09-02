Next Article
RBI reappoints Gandhi as part-time chairman of Yes Bank
The Reserve Bank of India just approved Rama Subramaniam Gandhi's reappointment as Part-time Chairman of Yes Bank.
He'll be in the role from September 20, 2025, until May 13, 2027.
The bank says Gandhi checks all the regulatory boxes and isn't flagged by any authority—including SEBI.
Gandhi's experience and credentials
Gandhi has been with Yes Bank since September 2022 and brings over 37 years in central banking, including a stint as RBI Deputy Governor (2014-2017).
He also sits on boards for financial and fintech companies, and his credentials include a Master's in Economics plus management and capital markets certifications.
On top of that, he's represented India on big international committees like the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision.