RBI redefines shadow lenders effective July 2026 challenges Tata Sons

Listing pressure on Tata Sons

Because Tata Sons sits in the RBI's "upper layer," it's supposed to be publicly listed if it touches public funds—even indirectly.

Seven Tata Group companies together hold about 12% through this route.

On top of that, chairman of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry and the Shapoorji Pallonji Group (who owns 18.4%) has been rooting for a listing to unlock more value.

Tata Sons tried to change its regulatory status in 2024 but missed the September 2025 deadline, so staying private is looking tougher with stricter rules ahead.