What's the story

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has surprised everyone by slashing the repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) while changing its policy stance from 'accommodative' to 'neutral.'

The decision was announced by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra during his post-MPC meeting speech on Friday.

He said, "After having reduced the policy repo rate by 100 bps in quick succession since February 2025, under the current circumstances, monetary policy is left with very limited space to support growth."