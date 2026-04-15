RBI relaxes branch rules for NBFCs and housing finance companies
Business
Big update from the RBI: NBFCs and housing finance companies can now set up new branches more easily, thanks to relaxed rules announced today.
These changes come after the RBI listened to feedback from industry players earlier this year.
RBI streamlines branch approvals immediately
The RBI wants to help these financial firms grow and work more efficiently while still keeping a close eye on regulations.
By streamlining the branch approval process, the central bank is aiming for smoother operations and quicker expansion: good news for both businesses and customers.
The new rules kick in right away.