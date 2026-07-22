RBI releases draft rules expanding foreign investment coverage in India

The draft spells out who can invest, what counts as a "foreign-controlled entity," and keeps the difference clear between foreign direct investment (FDI, 10% or more) and foreign portfolio investment (FPI, less than 10%).

It also tightens up how shares are valued and sets rules for overseas listings (especially if there's an investigation involved).

Basically, RBI's aiming for more clarity and transparency in how global investors put their money into India.