RBI repatriates 60.1 tons, domestic gold totals 740.1 tons
The Reserve Bank of India just moved 60.1 tons of gold back to Indian vaults, bumping up the country's domestic stash to 740.1 tons (that's about 84% of all our gold reserves).
This shift follows a global trend where central banks are keeping more of their gold close to home, reflecting central banks' growing preference for domestic gold custody.
India's gold share falls to 14.4%
Even though there's more gold stored in India now, its share in the country's total foreign exchange reserves has actually dropped from 16.7% to 14.4%.
That's mostly because global gold prices dipped and the US dollar got stronger.
Meanwhile, RBI made only a tiny new gold purchase this year as it focused on moving existing reserves back home, a move meant to rely less on foreign storage going forward.