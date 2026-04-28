RBI requires banks report offshore rupee derivatives from July 2027

OTC forex reporting 2 working days

Banks now need to report their over-the-counter foreign exchange derivatives within two working days, unless it's a back-to-back trade that's already been reported, a trade with other banks in India or a small deal up to $1 million.

Positions within the $100 million net open limit can stay until they mature, so there's no sudden shake-up for existing deals.

The RBI hopes these steps will make the market clearer and fairer for everyone.