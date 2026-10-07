RBI rolls out Account Aggregator interoperability, Governor Sanjay Malhotra says
Business
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just rolled out interoperability for Account Aggregators, which basically means you can now share your financial information between banks and institutions without any platform hassles.
Announced by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, this move is all about making digital banking smoother and more user-friendly.
User consent required like UPI
Just like with Unified Payments Interface (UPI), you stay in control: your data only gets shared if you give the green light.
No need to open new accounts or jump through hoops; it's all about convenience while keeping your privacy protected.