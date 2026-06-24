RBI rolls out draft AI and ML guidelines for banks
Business
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is rolling out draft guidelines to help banks handle the risks that come with using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).
Banks will need a board-approved plan for managing these models, and RBI is inviting feedback on the draft until July 24, 2026.
Banks must regularly check AI models
Banks must regularly check their AI and ML models for risks. If things look risky, they will have to tighten controls or even shut down problematic models.
All models, including ones from outside vendors, need independent checks for accountability.
RBI also wants humans in the loop for important decisions and stronger cybersecurity when AI talks directly with customers, so sensitive information stays safe.