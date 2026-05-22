RBI sells $2 to $3 billion, steadies rupee above 96 Business May 22, 2026

The Indian rupee was struggling, hitting record lows against the dollar, so the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stepped up and sold about $2 billion to $3 billion on Thursday and Friday.

This bigger-than-usual intervention helped push the rupee back above 96 to the dollar, a level many watch closely.

The move was a shift from RBI's recent daily sales of around $1 billion.