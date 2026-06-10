RBI sells dollars to curb rupee falls amid global shocks

Stable rupee shields oil import costs

A stable rupee is a big deal because India imports most of its crude oil. If the rupee drops, fuel and other imports get pricier, which means higher costs for businesses and everyday life.

Strong foreign exchange reserves also show global investors that India can handle tough times—something policymakers learned the hard way during the 1991 crisis when reserves nearly ran dry.

Now, keeping those reserves healthy is all about making sure India's economy stays resilient no matter what comes next.