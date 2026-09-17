RBI sells ₹50,000 cr government bonds 1st time since 2017
Business
For the first time since 2017, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold ₹50,000 crore worth of government bonds, basically a way to pull some extra money out of the banking system.
These bonds will mature from fiscal 2029 to fiscal 2032, and this step absorbed cash from the banking system equivalent to nearly 0.2% of total deposits, helping keep things balanced.
RBI uses auction to manage liquidity
The RBI used an auction to sell all these bonds, marking a big shift in how it manages bank liquidity.
By doing this, the central bank is working to keep financial stability in check, making sure there isn't too much or too little cash floating around.
It's a reminder that even behind-the-scenes moves like these can help keep our economy steady.