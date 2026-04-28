RBI shortens credit card overdue reporting window to 3 days Business Apr 28, 2026

The RBI just made it tougher for credit card issuers to report your account as overdue.

Now, if you miss a payment by more than three days after the due date, your account can be reported or hit with penalties, much sooner than the old 15- to 25-day gap between statement generation and the payment due date.

So, those payment reminders? They matter more now.