RBI simplifies NBFCs and HFCs exits with PRAVAAH application checklist Business Jul 01, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just made it easier for Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) to officially shut down operations if they want out.

Now, there's a new application form and checklist on the PRAVAAH portal, following fresh guidelines rolled out in April.

This update is meant to make the whole process smoother and less of a headache.