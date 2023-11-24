RBI imposes penalties on Citibank, BOB, and IOB: Here's why

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:24 pm Nov 24, 202307:24 pm

Citibank has to pay Rs. 5 crore as penalty

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has slapped Citibank, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), and Bank of Baroda (BOB), with penalties totaling Rs. 10.34 crore for violating banking regulations. The central bank emphasized that these penalties are based on regulatory compliance deficiencies and do not affect the validity of any transactions or agreements between the banks and their customers.

Details of penalties imposed by RBI

The RBI announced a Rs. 1 crore fine on IOB for not complying with certain directions on loans and advances. Citibank received a Rs. 5 crore penalty for non-compliance with guidelines such as the code of conduct in outsourcing of financial services, and 'depositor education and awareness fund scheme, 2014.' Bank of Baroda was fined Rs. 4.34 crore for non-compliance related to 'loans and advances - statutory and other restrictions' and 'RBI (interest rate on deposits) directions, 2016.'

RBI's stance on regulatory compliance

These penalties serve as a reminder of the importance RBI places on regulatory compliance. The central bank's strict enforcement of norms is essential in maintaining the stability and integrity of India's financial system. While the penalties highlight compliance deficiencies, they do not impact the validity of transactions or agreements between the banks and their customers.