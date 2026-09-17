RBI stops Tata Sons from bypassing IPO listing rules
Tata Sons just hit a roadblock: the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) isn't budging on its listing rules, which means Tata can't skip the usual steps to go public.
This comes after the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group pushed hard for a Tata Sons listing to unlock value from its 18.4% stake in Tata Sons, hoping to ease some financial pressure.
SP's Shapoor Mistry called a Tata Sons IPO "not merely a regulatory compliance but a necessary evolution" and essential to unlock value for investors.
Tata Sons faces governance dilemma
Now, Tata Sons has some tough choices: either follow the listing mandate, fight it legally, or rethink its structure.
Going public could mean less control for Tata Trusts and more eyes from regulators.
The board is weighing all options, and even Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran's future could be shaped by what they decide next.