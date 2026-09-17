RBI stops Tata Sons from bypassing IPO listing rules

Tata Sons just hit a roadblock: the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) isn't budging on its listing rules, which means Tata can't skip the usual steps to go public.

This comes after the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group pushed hard for a Tata Sons listing to unlock value from its 18.4% stake in Tata Sons, hoping to ease some financial pressure.

SP's Shapoor Mistry called a Tata Sons IPO "not merely a regulatory compliance but a necessary evolution" and essential to unlock value for investors.