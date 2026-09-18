RBI swaps aid rupee steady at 95.73-95.76 per US dollar

After a seven-session losing streak, the Indian rupee finally found its footing, trading around 95.73-95.76 per US dollar.

This bit of calm came as oil prices dipped; Brent crude fell more than 1.3% to about $103 a barrel, easing worries about supply issues from West Asia.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also stepped in with some support through dollar-rupee swaps to help steady the currency.