RBI swaps aid rupee steady at 95.73-95.76 per US dollar
Business
After a seven-session losing streak, the Indian rupee finally found its footing, trading around 95.73-95.76 per US dollar.
This bit of calm came as oil prices dipped; Brent crude fell more than 1.3% to about $103 a barrel, easing worries about supply issues from West Asia.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also stepped in with some support through dollar-rupee swaps to help steady the currency.
India 10-year yield about 7.05%
Even though the rupee has stabilized, India's 10-year government bond yield is still above 7% (around 7.05%), showing investors are playing it safe amid global uncertainty and interest rate jitters.
The bond market is keeping an eye on oil prices, RBI moves, and signals from big central banks to figure out what might come next for financial markets.