RBI tells banks and NBFCs to seriously upgrade API security
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently told banks and NBFCs to seriously upgrade their API security, thanks to a spike in cyberattacks where hackers used weak spots in APIs for unauthorized money transfers.
RBI's message is clear: keep your digital doors locked with strong security policies at every step.
RBI advisory outlines API security steps
The new advisory highlights a few must-dos, like classifying which APIs are most at risk, using stronger authentication (especially for sensitive ones), and keeping an up-to-date list of all APIs.
Banks and NBFCs also need to regularly check the safety of any external connections.
This push follows a recent government alert warning that attackers are getting creative with API hacks, so the RBI wants everyone on high alert.