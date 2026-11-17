RBI tells Tata Sons follow listing rules, Tata Chemicals jumps
Tata Chemicals's stock shot up 8% to ₹650.3 after the Reserve Bank of India told Tata Sons, the parent company behind big names like TCS and Tata Motors, to follow public listing regulations.
This move comes after the RBI had already denied Tata Sons' attempt to deregister as a non-bank lender in September.
Shares of Tata Investment Corporation also rose by 3.3% on the news.
Listed firms hold Tata Sons stakes
Tata Sons isn't listed on the stock market, but listed Tata Group companies hold stakes in Tata Sons, worth up to ₹15,000 crore altogether.
The RBI's push comes while there's ongoing drama inside the group over leadership changes and whether to go public, which has the board's reappointment of Chairman N Chandrasekaran.
By insisting on compliance, the RBI might help sort out some of these long-running boardroom battles.