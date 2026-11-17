Tata Chemicals's stock shot up 8% to ₹650.3 after the Reserve Bank of India told Tata Sons, the parent company behind big names like TCS and Tata Motors, to follow public listing regulations.

This move comes after the RBI had already denied Tata Sons' attempt to deregister as a non-bank lender in September.

Shares of Tata Investment Corporation also rose by 3.3% on the news.