RBI tells Tata Sons to list, surprising Noel Tata

The Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, has told Tata Sons it needs to become a publicly listed company, a move that surprised Chairman Noel Tata.

As head of Tata Trusts, which owns most of Tata Sons, he now faces the tricky task of figuring out how to keep control.

Despite pushing for an exemption, the RBI still sees Tata Sons as a major financial player that must follow these rules.