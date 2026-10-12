RBI tightens hedging rules as costs could rise 80-150 bps

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just rolled out new rules to slow down companies scrambling to hedge against the falling rupee, especially with oil prices on the rise.

These changes make it possible for hedging costs to rise by up to 80-150 basis points for businesses to protect themselves from currency swings, depending on how much of the additional cost banks pass on to clients.

One big move: oil marketing companies can now buy US dollars straight from the RBI, which should ease some pressure on the rupee.