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Home / News / Business News / RBI to sell government securities worth ₹25,000cr on October 13
RBI to sell government securities worth ₹25,000cr on October 13
The central bank has announced six different government securities for the auction

RBI to sell government securities worth ₹25,000cr on October 13

By Dwaipayan Roy
Oct 10, 2026
05:43 pm
What's the story

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct an open market operation (OMO) sale auction of government securities worth ₹25,000 crore on October 13. The central bank has announced six different government securities for the auction. The maturities of these securities range from March 2030 to April 2034. The RBI has not specified individual sale amounts for each security and retains discretion over how much of each will be sold.

Liquidity control

Banking system's liquidity in surplus by ₹3.88L crore

OMO sales are a way for the central bank to sell government securities and withdraw liquidity from the banking system.

As of October 8, the banking system's liquidity is estimated to be in surplus by around ₹3.88 lakh crore.

The RBI has been conducting various variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions over the last two months to absorb this excess liquidity and align overnight money market rates with its repo rate.

Liquidity strategy

Excess liquidity due to FCNR(B) deposit mobilization

The RBI's move comes as the banking system was flooded with liquidity due to heavy mobilization of FCNR(B) deposits by banks.

This brought foreign currency into the system, while subsequent swaps with the RBI provided rupee liquidity to banks.

Other factors such as month-end government expenditure, including salary and pension payments, have also contributed to the current surplus in the banking system.

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Absorption

RBI's plan to absorb excess liquidity

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra had said on October 6 that the huge liquidity in the banking system will be absorbed within this financial year through currency leakage, RBI's liquidity operations, and banks' reserve requirements.

The central bank has also been using VRRR auctions to absorb surplus liquidity.

The average daily surplus under LAF was ₹5.9 lakh crore since the last monetary policy meeting in August, according to latest RBI data.

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