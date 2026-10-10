RBI to sell government securities worth ₹25,000cr on October 13

OMO sales are a way for the central bank to sell government securities and withdraw liquidity from the banking system.

As of October 8, the banking system's liquidity is estimated to be in surplus by around ₹3.88 lakh crore.

The RBI has been conducting various variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions over the last two months to absorb this excess liquidity and align overnight money market rates with its repo rate.